Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday launched phase-II of retail sales of atta (wheat flour) and rice under the ‘Bharat’ brand to provide relief to consumers from high prices. However, there has been an increase in rates from the previous round.

Atta will be sold at ₹30 per kg and rice at ₹34 per kg in 5kg and 10kg packets through cooperatives NCCF, Nafed and Kendriya Bhandar and e-commerce platforms, Joshi said adding it is a temporary intervention to provide relief to consumers. During Phase-I, which got discontinued in June, the MRP of atta was ₹27.5/kg and that of rice was ₹29/kg.

After flagging off the mobile vans of these cooperatives, carrying the items, Joshi said that the intervention would continue till the allocated stock gets exhausted. But he also clarified that if more quantity is required in future, the government has enough stock for allocation.

The Centre has allocated 3.69 lakh tonnes (lt) of wheat and 2.91 lt of rice from the Central Pool stock, managed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the phase-2 retail intervention under the Price Stabilisation Fund. In the previous phase (from October 2023 to June 30 2024) the distribution was 15.20 lt of atta and 14.58 lt of rice.

Responding to a query on lower rice sales in Phase I amid high market prices, Joshi said that the government’s objective wasn’t business-oriented. “Our motto is to give relief to consumers and control prices in the market,” he said, adding that the government would consider introducing smaller pack sizes if needed.

The minister further said that rice prices were “largely under control”, though only marginal fluctuations in normal quality varieties. He called for a study to understand price firmness in rice despite surplus stock.

Joshi also said that he would discuss with agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about any possible impact of delayed paddy procurement in Punjab on wheat sowing. He reiterated that the government would purchase every single grain brought to mandis.