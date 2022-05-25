Government’s move to allow duty-free imports of soya and sunflower oils aimed at taming food inflation

Representatives from the edible oil industry said on Wednesday the government’s decision to allow duty-free import of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil is aimed at providing some relief to the consumers affected by high food inflation.

In a notification dated May 24, the Finance Ministry prescribed a ”tariff rate quota” (TRQ) under which an import of a quantity of 20 lakh tonnes (lt) each of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil per year for two years at a nil rate of customs duty and Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess. The importing can be done in two years — 2022–23 and 2023–24.

Atul Chaturvedi, President of the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, said it seems the government has taken this decision to provide some relief to consumers in this volatile market and to check inflation.

Sudhakar Desai, President of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA), said it is a measure to reduce the prices of soyabean and sunflower oil.

Referring to the TRQ for imports, he said: “We have to wait for the procedure and process on quota system application.”

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA of India, said the government has taken a decision to allow duty-free imports of soyabean and sunflower oil to bring down food inflation. It was a compulsion for the government because of the high food inflation.

Stating that India imports around 18-20 lt of soyabean oil a year, he said discussions are on with the trade and others concerned on the TRQ procedure.

Price reduction

On the price reduction at consumers’ end, Mehta said there could be a reduction of around ₹3-4 a kg. Stating that it may take time, he said it may come down in a month or so. It will not be overnight.

Stating that soyabean oil and sunflower oil may take two months to arrive, Desai said the price reduction may be seen in a month-and-a-half or so because of the longer voyage time.

The all-India retail price of soyabean oil was ₹171.08 a kg on May 24 as against ₹165.95 a kg a month ago, an increase of 3.09 per cent. However, the increase was around 14.72 per cent when compared to last year’s figure. The all-India retail price of soyabean oil was at ₹149.13 a kg on May 24, 2021.

The price of soyabean oil was maximum at ₹196 a kg in Delhi on May 24, as against ₹159 a kg a year ago.

The all-India retail price of sunflower oil was ₹192.83 a kg on May 24 as against ₹187.33 a kg a month ago, an increase of 2.94 per cent. The increase was around 12.88 per cent when compared to last year’s figure. The all-India retail price of sunflower oil was at ₹170.83 a kg on May 24, 2021.

The price of sunflower oil was maximum at ₹216 a kg in Delhi on May 24, as against ₹196 a kg a year ago.