Govt body estimates cotton production at 486.76 kg/hectare

In a contrast to the crop estimates suggested by the cotton trade bodies, the Union Ministry of Textiles’ Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (COCPC) has projected a higher crop at 371 lakh bales (each of 170 kg) for the year 2020-21. Cotton trade had estimated the crop size at 358.50 lakh bales.

In its meeting held on January 25, the Committee, formed in September 2020, replacing the erstwhile Cotton Advisory Board (CAB) estimated the average cotton yield of 486.76 kg per hectare, up from 463.99 kg reported in the pervious year.

For the previous year, CAB had projected cotton crop size of 365 lakh bales in the country.

As per the latest projections, Gujarat will be the largest cotton-growing State with 90.5 lakh bales and one of the highest yields at 676.86 kg per hectare. Rajasthan, with 27 lakh bales, is expected to have highest cotton yield at 683.04 kg.

Besides Gujarat, the top three cotton growing states include Maharashtra with 86 lakh bales with 349.43 kg yield and Telangana with 60 lakh bales and 429.84 kg of cotton yield.

Clearing stocks

Commenting on the cotton crop projections, J Thulasidharan, Chairman of Indian Cotton Federation, said that a higher crop would pose a serious challenge for India to clear huge stocks of the fibre crop. As per the government estimate, closing stock for 2020-21 is likely to be 97.95 lakh bales, as comapred to 120.95 lakh bales recorded last year.

The Central committee has projected mill consumption of about 286 lakh bales, and about 75 lakh bales of exports besides small scale and non-textile consumption combined at 44 lakh bales taking the total demand at 405 lakh bales.

Cotton analysts said that despite higher crop projections by the Central agency, there would be limited downside pressure on the prices as overseas demand for the fibre will keep the prices from falling. Vinod TP, Analyst, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said that cotton may witness some price pressure, “But it is likely to be limited. Export demand is likely to pick up in coming quarter. So there would be support for the prices. Any correction at present will be a short-time correction,” saidVinod TP.