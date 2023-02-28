Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, has said that diversification of agriculture by promoting animal husbandry would play a key role in increasing incomes in rural areas. “The need of the hour is to increase public investment in the livestock sector,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the ‘Grand Start-up Conclave’ here on Tuesday, he said the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoAHD) would work with all stakeholders to further boost growth in the livestock sector to make animal husbandry more remunerative to farmers and entrepreneurs.

Also read: National roll-out of Digital Livestock Mission likely in April: Official

The conclave was organised by the Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in association with National Dairy Development Board, Start-up India, CII, and the Animal Husbandry Department of Telangana.

A group of start-ups presented their ideas to investors at the meet. A workshop for early-stage start-ups working in the animal husbandry and dairy sectors was held to help them structure their activities well, a statement said.

Also read: ICAR adds 28 animal breeds to indigenous list