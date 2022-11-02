The Cabinet on Wednesday increased the subsidy rates for nitrogen (N), but cut the support for phosphorus (P), potash (K) and sulphur (S) under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for current rabi season from the rates fixed for the kharif season. Based on the new rates, total cost of subsidy is estimated at ₹51,875 crore for rabi season.

As per the cabinet decision, the subsidy for ‘N’ will be ₹98.02/kg during the rabi season, up from ₹91.96/kg in kharif. However, the official assistance to fertiliser companies for ‘P’ has been reduced to ₹66.93/kg from ₹72.74/kg, that of ‘K’ to ₹23.65/kg from ₹25.31/kg and sulphur to ₹6.12/kg from ₹6.94/kg.

Ensuring availability

When the NBS subsidy for kharif season was announced in April this year entailing an estimated ₹60,939.23 crore cost to the exchequer, the global average price (f.o.b) of urea was $631/tonne for the month whereas the imported di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) was $924/ tonne (CFR) and muriate of potash (MoP) was $590/tonne (CFR). Now, the average cost of imported urea has increased to $661/tonne, but DAP has fallen to $758/tonne. However, the MOP cost is constant at $590/tonne.

“Subsidy approved by Cabinet for the NBS Rabi-2022 (from October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023) will be ₹51,875 crore, including support for indigenous fertiliser (SSP) through freight subsidy,” an official statement said. “This will enable smooth availability of all P and K fertilisers to the farmers during rabi 2022-23 at subsidised/affordable prices and support the agriculture sector. The volatility in the international prices of fertilisers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the government,” the statement said.

