Govt disburses ₹16,621 crore to 8.31 crore farmers under PM-Kisan under lockdown

As many as 8.31 crore farmers were given ₹16,621 crore till Monday since the lockdown was declared on March 25, according to official sources.

While 7.47 crore farmers received the first PM-Kisan instalment of ₹2,000 for the current financial year as advance, 83.78 lakh farmers got a sum of ₹1,675 crore towards the last instalment pending for the previous fiscal, which ended on March 31.