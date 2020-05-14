Govt extends deadline for import of additional quota of urad till May 31

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
The deadline for import of additional quota of 2.5 lakh tonne of urad lentil for 2019-20 has been extended further till May 31 by the Commerce & Industry Ministry as the on-going lockdown for containing the Covid-19 virus resulted in delays for traders.
“In this regard, several representations were received seeking extension of the date of import of urad beyond May 15, 2020 due to the current lockdown situation against pandemic Covid-19. The matter has been examined, and it has been decided by the competent authority to extend the deadline for import of additional 2.5 lakh tonne of urad up to May 31, 2020. Imports should arrive at Indian ports before May 31, 2020,” as per a trade notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
All license holders for urad have been asked to complete their import by May 31 this year as no further request for extension will be entertained.
