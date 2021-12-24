Govt imposes stock limit on soyameal till June 2022

Scaling the population peak in India
The Centre has imposed stock limit on soyameal until June 22 across the country to check any price rise due to hoarding.
In a notification issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry Thursday, the government said, “Stock limits is prescribed for soyameal for a period up to June 30, 2022 for all States and Union Territories.”
It added, “Plant/Miller/Processor can keep maximum stock of 90 days production of soyameal, as per daily input production capacity of plant/miller/processor, defined in its IEM. The storage location should be declared.”
Also read: Indian government ‘indecisive’ in approving GM crops, says USDA
Further, it said that trading company/trader/private chaupals registered with government can keep maximum stock of 160 tonnes with a defined and declared storage location. In case of stocks held by respective legal entities are higher than the prescribed limits, then they shall declare the same on the portal, it added.
The millers and traders are also asked to conform to bring it to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days from December 23
