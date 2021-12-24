Agri Business

Restrictions

Govt imposes stock limit on soyameal till June 2022

BL New Delhi Bureau December 24 | Updated on December 24, 2021

This is to check if there is any price rise due to hoarding

The Centre has imposed stock limit on soyameal until June 22 across the country to check any price rise due to hoarding.

In a notification issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry Thursday, the government said, “Stock limits is prescribed for soyameal for a period up to June 30, 2022 for all States and Union Territories.”

It added, “Plant/Miller/Processor can keep maximum stock of 90 days production of soyameal, as per daily input production capacity of plant/miller/processor, defined in its IEM. The storage location should be declared.”

Also read: Indian government ‘indecisive’ in approving GM crops, says USDA

Further, it said that trading company/trader/private chaupals registered with government can keep maximum stock of 160 tonnes with a defined and declared storage location. In case of stocks held by respective legal entities are higher than the prescribed limits, then they shall declare the same on the portal, it added.

The millers and traders are also asked to conform to bring it to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days from December 23

Published on December 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

farmers
agriculture
soyabean
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like