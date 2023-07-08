After announcing PM-PRANAM scheme aimed at reducing chemical fertilisers, the government has asked scientists to find solution so that the soil health is not damaged at the same time crop production is also raised.

Speaking at an official discussion, NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand said, “Chemical fertilisers are easy to use, which is why people tend to overlook their negative impact. It is important that we use this workshop to discuss ways to strengthen sustainable practices in farming in India.

“The active participation of all stakeholders is necessary to make it fruitful,” Chand said adding, solutions for agricultural productivity need to be devised that ensure the welfare of the farmers, safeguard the health of the environment, as well as strengthen the agricultural sector.

Addressing the stakeholder workshop on “strategy for promotion of alternative nutrition to reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers for soil health and sustainability”, fertiliser minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that excessive use of chemical fertilisers has been affecting soil fertility and also it has side effects on human and animal health. He stressed on the need to promote alternative fertilisers such as nano-urea and nao-DAP, though both are also chemical fertilisers but with lower content of crop nutrient compared to comventional granular bag.

The workshop was attended by vice chancellors of agricultural universities, state agriculture officers, manufacturers and distributors, farmer groups and NGOs, besides senior officials from the ministry of agriculture, ministry of chemicals and fertilizers and Niti Aayog, an official statement said.

“It is our responsibility to increase agricultural production, but at the same time we need to strengthen agricultural systems in a way that we do not compromise the fertility of soil, as well as the health of our citizens,” Mandaviya said.

Pointing out that excessive use of nutrients in agriculture in an unbalanced manner has led to reduced soil fertility and vitality, the minister said: “it is essential that all stakeholders and government work together to offset the negative impact of chemical fertilizers on agriculture.”

“We celebrate the scientists and their contribution to the nation, but now they have the responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the people for devising solutions that drive both agricultural, as well as soil productivity,” Mandaviya said. He asked scientists to share the solutions in a way that can be understood and implemented by farmers.

The Cabinet recently approved a new scheme called PM-PRANAM (Prime Minister Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) to incentivise states for promoting noth nano- and bio-fertilisers. It has also decided to introduce sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold) to address sulphur deficiency in the soil. Besides, Rs 1,451 crore subsidy has been approved to promote organic manure.

