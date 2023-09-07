The plantation sector in South India, which employs over 2.5 million has been facing multi-faceted crisis in recent years with climate change impacting output, rising input costs, labour shortage and volatile commodity prices emerging as key concerns. In an interview with businessline, Jeffry Rebello, President of the United Planters’ Association of South India (UPASI), the apex trade body, says the excess supply in tea is weighing on prices, while suggesting that fresh planting in new and non-traditional areas should be discouraged. Excerpts:

It had been a mixed year with price recovery noticed in pepper and cardamom, while coffee prices sustained but at a lower level for arabicas over last year. Tea and rubber prices reported steep decline and fell below cost of production. South Indian tea prices, which hovered around ₹130-135 per kg during the first quarter have now declined to ₹102, a dip of nearly 25 per cent. Similarly, rubber prices (RSS-4) are currently at ₹146.50 per kg against ₹175 in same period last year. Main reason for decline in tea prices has been excess supply — both domestically and globally — and also lower export demand due to global headwinds. Rubber prices declined due to dip in demand from major consumer China, lower oil prices and global economic crisis.

In Karnataka, the deficit monsoon was estimated to be around 60 per cent compared with last year, while the delay in monsoon had its impact. Given the last two years rainfall pattern in Karnataka, the growers are concerned about sudden heavy bouts of rain in a short span which resulted in crop damage and damage of assets.

Kerala has reported 45 per cent rainfall deficit this season, while the month of August has reported 80-90 per cent decline from the normal levels. In Idukki district, the main tea growing region, the rainfall during August was the lowest recorded in last 10 years. Rainfall deficits of this magnitude, would impact the application of fertilisers and other cultural operations which will have a bearing on the overall production in the coming months.

Plantations are at the receiving end with climate change and we have been requesting Government’s support for Climate Smart Agricultural Intervention measures. Plantations have emerged as validated carbon sinks that deserve significant attention as a climate change mitigation solution. Extensive research has established that natural rubber and other plantation crops possess substantial capacities for carbon sequestration among cultivated crops and UPASI has been engaging with entities dealing on the carbon markets for potential utilisation of carbon credits.

Needless to mention, climate change has strong direct and indirect effects in carrying out agricultural operations and could hamper crop production as was witnessed during the last few years. Some of the climate change challenges faced in the plantation sector are delay in monsoon, deficit monsoon, unexpected heavy downpour, a smaller number of rain days, long spells of exceptionally warm weather, raising temperature and dry spells, rainfall concentration over a short period against a well distributed rainfall pattern.

How is the sector gearing up to mitigate and deal with the impact of changing climate?

Q Yields have been stagnating or are on the decline with plantations turning senile in coffee and tea. What’s being done to arrest this trend?

It is true that both tea and coffee in South have been impacted by the either stagnant or declining yield. It is evident from the South Indian tea production figures, that after recording the highest production of 246.9 million kg (mkg) in 2008, production could never surpass this levels. Importantly, the production decline is going to be permanent as it an ‘area effect’ that is at play. In other words, the production decline is more on account of area decline rather than on productivity decline.

In the case of coffee, Indian productivity levels are at 790 kg/ha , which is among the lowest when compared with major producers like Vietnam (2,825 kg/ha) and Brazil (1,630 kg/ha). It should also be noted that Indian coffee is grown under shaded conditions . Though there are limits for increasing the productivity in Indian coffee, there is a need that we derive benefits of sustainably produced Indian coffee.

In this regard, Coffee Board, jointly with all stakeholders of the coffee sector, is organising the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru during September 25-28 which would showcase some of the finest Indian coffees grown under shade conditions. Another concern is the decline in Arabica production vis-à-vis Robusta and its implications on the coffee exports.