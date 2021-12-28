Govt targets to achieve Aatmanirbhar in edible oil by increasing oil palm area: Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has said the Government is targetting to achieve Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficiency) in edible oil by increasing the area under oil palm to 28 lakh hectares from the three lakh hectares now.

“Studies have shown that about 28 lakh hectares of land is suitable for the cultivation of oil palm. It is our mission to bring that area under oil palm cultivation,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Mission on Edible Oil- Oil Palm Business Summit here on Tuesday, he said the Government had signed agreements with nine State governments for viability gap funding and finalised revised Annual Action Plans of 11 States.

Hyderabad summit

The Hyderabad summit is the second after the Guwahati summit held in October, which focussed on the oil palm development in the north-eastern States.

Stating that the Government was aiming to achieve self-reliance in edible oils, he said there was no shortage of resources for the successful implementation of the National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm.

Addressing farmer issues

He said four processing mills will be established in the North-East region with subsidy from the Mission. In addition, three seed gardens and 39 nurseries will be established.

Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said the Mission was planned meticulously to address the issues affecting farmers, processors and State governments.

“Major emphasis has been given on ensuring supply of planting material, timely procurement by processors and remunerative price for fresh fruit bunches to farmers,” he said.

He explained that potential regions delineated on the basis of land and climatic conditions were capable of producing higher yields of oil palm without any adverse impact of environment.