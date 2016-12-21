Govt to improve IP utilisation, protection for plant varieties

The Centre will work towards improving the parameters related to intellectual property (IP) profile, management and utilisation of IP for plant species for protecting and promoting development of new plant and seed varieties, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.

The Protection of Plant Varieties & Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA) would be re-constituted to implement the National IPR Policy regarding plant species, Singh said at the Plant Genome Saviour Awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The institutes related to Indian Council of Agricultural Research, State Agriculture Universities and National Seed Association of India, etc will work together with the Authority.

The Centre has already approved the proposal to open three new branches of the Authority in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra) and Shivmogga (Karnataka).