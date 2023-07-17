Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal launched the sale of subsidised chana dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at the rate of ₹60 per kg for one-kg pack and ₹55 per kg for 30-kg pack on Monday.

The retail outlets of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) in Delhi-NCR are selling the chana dal.

The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal’ is a major step taken by the Centre towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices by converting chana stock of the government into chana dal, an official statement said.

The milling and packaging is undertaken by Nafed for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal. The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to State governments for supplies under their welfare schemes, police, jails, and also for distribution through their consumer co-operative outlets, the release said.

Chana is the most abundantly produced pulse in India and consumed in several forms all over the India.

