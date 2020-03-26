Govt to transfer ₹2,000 under PM-KISAN scheme to 8.69 crore farmers in April 1st week

To provide relief to farmers affected due to the lockdown, the Centre on Thursday said it would transfer in the first week of April the first installment of ₹2,000 to each of 8.69 crore beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Announcing the relief measures within 36 hours of nationwide lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said: “Farmers receive ₹6,000 annual from PM-KISAN. We will now be giving the first installment of that as a front-loaded matter so that at the beginning of the year they will get ₹2,000“.

This will benefit immediately 8.69 crore farmers who feed 1.3 billion population, she added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the Centre transfers an amount of ₹6,000 per year, in three equal instalments, directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, subject to specific exclusion criteria relating to higher-income status.