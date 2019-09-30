Groundnut, cotton crops likely to face a dent on extended rains

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
Incessant rains and inundated fields are likely to damage kharif crops in Gujarat and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Key kharif crops including oilseeds, cotton and pulses have sustained damages due to water-logged fields. The farmers are anxious about insurance companies clearing their damage claims.
In the case of groundnut crop, with increased sowing at 15.52 lakh hectares this kharif season, against 14.67 lakh hectares last year, farmers had anticipated a higher output.
“There is water logging in most groundnut fields. And it still continues to rain. In such a scenario, we will have a poor quality output. The concern is that it may not qualify for MSP procurement. In such a situation, farmers are facing increased uncertainty about their kharif crop,” Vitthal Dudhatara, President - Gujarat region of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, told BusinessLine.
Also, oilseed crops in Madhya Pradesh, including soyabean, the main kharif crop, have taken a beating. The Soyabean Processors Association is likely to conduct a crop survey this week, which was delayed due to the water-logging. The crop condition is believed to be weak due to increased moisture levels. However, crop estimates will be announced on October 10 by the body.
Dudhatara underlined that the crop condition for cotton and pulses besides other oilseeds isn’t any good either. “In Junagadh district, there are reports of pink boll worm in some fields. We are worried that the wet climate condition will become a favourable ground for pest attacks. The crop has already been delayed by 20-25 days and there is no visible respite from rains in the next five days,” he added.
The farmers have started consulting the district administration about any likely support in case of a complete failure of the crop. “There seems to be complete insensitivity towards farmers. The rains are damaging our crops and there is no word of solace or support from the government. We have started approaching the district authorities to seek some support,” said Mukeshbhai Patel, a cotton and groundnut farmer from Jamnagar district.
Per the State Agriculture Department, the kharif sowing for the year has reached 85.87 lakh hectares, against 82.27 lakh hectares last year.
