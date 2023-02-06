GROWiT, a direct-to-farmer protective farming products manufacturing brand, has joined hands with ‘Jai Kisan’ (a rural India-centric neobank) and KVK (Krishi Vigyan Kendra), Narayangaon to empower farmers financially across the country.

A company statement said these tie-ups are deemed significant initiatives from GROWiT’s end to empower farmers on the technological front too. It said ‘Jai Kisan’ will be able to serve more farmers and as the tie-up is intended to amiably exchange pivotal information about the potential leads (farmers), Jai Kisan’s customer portfolio would expand exponentially. The tie-up is advantageous for the agricultural sector too as farmers, with the finances easily available, would invest in supreme farming products such as protective cultivation products which will increase the yield per acre, it said.

Saurabh Agarwal, Director and Chief Executive Officer of GROWiT

Quoting Saurabh Agarwal, Director and Chief Executive Officer of GROWiT, the statement said: “This tie-up will enable farmers to avail of loans up to ₹25,000 for purchasing protective farming products to upgrade their farming practices. This will empower farmers and will help the whole agriculture industry in the nation to prosper financially.”

Embracing healthy cultivation practices

It said the collaboration between GROWiT and KVK-Narayangaon is expected to assist the farmers in embracing healthy cultivation practices such as protective farming. Establishing a strong partnership with such an organisation speaks volumes about the sincerity, dedication, approach, intended endeavours, impact and vast vision of GROWiT, it said.

Agarwal said, “We anticipate that the combined endeavours of GROWiT and KVK will work wonders in the dissemination of knowledge on the significance of protective farming among the farmers. The collaboration is aimed at highlighting the multiple benefits, the best methods to utilise and other significant aspects of protective cultivation. The partnership is expected to introduce the best protective farming methods and products for the farmers in the taluk which will also pave the way for increasing the per acre yield and reducing the cost for the farmer.”

