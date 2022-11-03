GROWiT, a leading protective farming company, plans to expand rapidly by opening 350-plus franchise stores across the country by the end of the current fiscal. The Surat-based company is looking to expand its operations in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

It will allow GROWiT to expand its presence pan India and deepen its mission to disrupt the protective farming space in India, a company statement said.

As a part of the company’s plan to broaden its reach and meet market demand, it has begun building demonstration farms in its B2B segment. “GROWiT will be able to show farmers and consumers the positive outcomes of using its products. The company has also introduced a digital platform for its B2B clients to place orders independently of any third party,” the statemen said.

Yield advantage

Every functionality expected from an e-commerce app has been built into the mobile-first platform. There are also plans to enable farmers to place orders online via a similar platform.

Saurabh Agarwal, Director and CEO of GROWiT, said, “We have always promoted protective farming techniques because of their advantages in terms of crop quality, yields and sustainability. As a result of our expansion strategies, farmers will be more aware of the significance of boosting their yields, hence doubling their income.”

The focus is on reforming the protective farming industry and easing farmers’ access to higher-quality products in an effort to reduce risks of the global food shortage, he said.