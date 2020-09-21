Gujarat announces ₹3,700-crore relief package for kharif crop loss

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The Gujarat government on Monday announced ₹3,700-crore relief package for the farmers who suffered crop loss due to excess rains and flooding in several parts of the State.
Making an announcement in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that total 37 lakh hectares of area under 123 tehsil (taluka) will qualify for the relief. This covers 20 districts of the total 33 districts of the State.
The relief package will cover 27 lakh farmers of 123 tehsils. A farmer having losses in excess of 33 per cent will be eligible for relief of ₹10,000 per hectare with a ceiling of two hectares.
However, the Chief Minister also clarified that any farmer irrespective of minimum land holding will get ₹5,000 as relief.
The State has received 130.44 per cent of its Long Period Average seasonal rainfall of 831 mm. Only 15 of 252 talukas received less than 251 mm of rains, leading to heavy losses to farmers for the kharif crop — mainly cotton and groundnut.
The State government had received requests from farmers and farmer organisations for a relief package as many kharif crops including paddy, sesamum seed, millet (bajra), pulses and vegetables suffered damages due to waterlogging and incessant rains in some areas.
The registration process will begin from October 1, 2020. The farmers will need to make online applications for the relief package and once cleared, the amount will be directly credited to the farmer's bank account using the direct benefit transfer (DBT).
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...