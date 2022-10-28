The Gujarat government on Friday announced a relief package worth ₹630 crore for farmers who suffered crop damages during the kharif season this year.

Heavy rains in the 14 districts of the State had caused widespread loss of agricultural crops. The State government conducted a survey of the regions where 2,554 villages were found to be affected.

Those farmers who have suffered crop losses of 33 per cent or more in their fields, will be eligible for the compensation under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). As per the Government assessment, 9.12 lakh hectares of land was found to be affected, covering about 8 lakh farmers.

South Gujarat affected

Gujarat has recorded kharif sowing on an area of 85.33 lakh hectares across 33 districts. The affected ones included the districts of South Gujarat - parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Central Gujarat. The affected districts mostly grow groundnut, cotton, paddy and other oilseeds during the kharif season.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel gave details of this assistance package stating that the crop loss in agricultural crops (except banana leaf) will be eligible for ₹6,800 assistance from SDRF as well as State budget within a maximum limit of two hectares.

For the loss of planted crop, a total of ₹30,000 per hectare assistance up to a maximum of two hectares will be provided.

An important decision has also been made that a minimum assistance of ₹4,000 will be paid irrespective of the quantum of damage. In such case, the amount of assistance payable in addition to the assistance available from SDRF will be paid from the State Budget, a statement said.

Farmers will have to apply online and they will be required to provide necessary documents at the nearest e-Gram centre.