Ahead of Diwali, Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a ₹1420 crore relief package for farmers who suffered crop loss due to excess rains during the month of August 2024.

More than seven lakh farmers in over 6812 villages of 20 districts of Gujarat were affected by heavy rains. Navsari Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Morbi, Jamnagar, Kutch, Tapi, Dahod, Rajkot, Dangs, Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Junagadh, Surat, Patan and Chotta Udepur were among the adversely affected districts, the state government said in a statement here.

Of the total package, ₹1097 crore will be drawn from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), while the remaining amount will be drawn from the state budget. The state government had formed a total of 1218 teams to conduct surveys of the affected areas.

