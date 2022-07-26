Gujarat govt swings into action after lumpy virus spreads to 15 districts

After the dreaded lumpy skin disease in cattle spread to 15 districts in the State, Gujarat Government swung into action calling for immediate vaccination and deployment of veterinary officers and livestock inspectors in the affected regions. The action comes after more than 1000 animals died due to the virus while several districts reported impact on the milk production.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meet with State agriculture minister Raghavji Patel and senior officials in Gandhinagar to assess the current status of the outbreak and take immediate action on containment and vaccination. About 152 veterinary officers and 438 livestock inspectors have been assigned to the affected villages for the purpose of Lumpy Skin Disease survey, vaccination, and treatment operations.

As per the Government of India's protocol, the diseased animals are immediately being isolated from the healthy animals. So far, 3.10 lakh healthy animals have been vaccinated in the affected villages.

Also, the State Government has called for free comprehensive vaccination of cattle in the villages located within the radius of five kilometres of the affected village. So far, total of 41,243 cattle in these districts have been affected, a government statement said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has been assigned to carry out emergency treatment and vaccination operations especially in the affected districts and ensure the availability of the necessary resources.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease of cattle and buffaloes, which has been observed in 15 districts namely Jamnagar, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Botad, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, Surat, and Patan districts.

The services of animal husbandry department officials have been made available 24x7 on the toll free number 1962 of the control room of GVK-EMRI for the queries arising regarding this lumpy skin disease, while mobile veterinary clinics and ambulance services are being taken to the affected areas.

While officials from the district dairy cooperatives are being roped in, the district administration is ensuring control of disease vectors like ticks, flies, fleas, and mosquitoes. It has been urged to clean and disinfect the places that come in contact with animals, manger, and vehicles.