The Gujarat government on Monday launched the State-wide procurement of soyabean, urad and moong at minimum support prices at 160 centres across the State.

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), purchases will be conducted over 90 days from 3.7 lakh farmers who have registered for this scheme, the State government said in an official release.

Launching the scheme from Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the State’s irrigated area has expanded to 62 lakh hectares and agricultural production has reached ₹2.7 lakh crore.

For the 2024-25 period, the Centre has announced the following minimum support prices: ₹6,783 per quintal for groundnuts, ₹8,682 for moong, ₹7,400 for urad and ₹4,892 for soyabean. The procurement will continue for 90 days across all 160 centres State-wide, the release added.