Gujarat receives 100% rainfall for the season

Ahmedabad, August 24

The latest rains in Gujarat has taken the total rainfall for the season at 851.61 millimetres (mm), covering 100 per cent of the long period average rainfall for the state.

Recent records of rainfall

The Kutch district recorded 709 mm rainfall, which is 55 per cent more than the average rainfall of 456 mm.

North Gujarat region recorded seven per cent more rains at 773 mm against the average of 720 mm. The South Gujarat region recorded 1599 mm rainfall, about 8 per cent more than the average 1476 mm.

ALSO READ: Heavy rains, thunderstorm claim 69 lives in Gujarat during the monsoon so far

Meanwhile, Saurashtra and East-Central Gujarat region recorded deficient rainfall by 11 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

As per the Gujarat government data, out of the 251 talukas in the State, 188 talukas received rainfall in excess of 500 mm.

IMD forecast

Since the onset of monsoon in June, total 851.61 mm rainfall has been recorded across the State, which is a tad above long-period average of 850 mm. July received the most rains of 531 mm, whereas total 255.9 mm rainfall has been recorded during August so far.

ALSO READ: Country receives 17% above normal rain in July

The Met department has issued forecast for the next five days till August 29 with "Light to Moderate rain/ thundershowers very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, Saurasthra and in Diu."

Dams on red alert

As per the Water Resources Department of the State, 207 reservoirs in the State have average water storage of 81.48 per cent, whereas the lifeline of Gujarat, Sardar Sarovar dam on Narmada river is 90.93 per cent full.

As of August 24, total 94 reservoirs showed 90 or more filling. The authorities have put these dams on high alert, whereas 16 dams are showing water levels of above 80 per cent and are placed under alert.

Kharif sowing

On the kharif sowings, the state has recorded total sowing on 80.04 lakh hectares, which is almost at par with the sowing last year, but about seven per cent lower than the three-year average of 86.31 lakh hectares.

The maximum sowing is observed in cotton crop at 25.38 lakh hectares, followed by groundnut at 17 lakh hectares, and paddy at 8.49 lakh hectares.