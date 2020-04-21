Gujarat summer crop sowing up 40 per cent

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The Gujarat government has released the latest summer crop sowing figures, indicating a 40 per cent jump from last year.
As per the data shared by the Gujarat Agriculture Department, sowing for paddy, maize, moong and groundnut crops has doubled from last year.
Farmer sources revealed that the jump in summer crop sowing is primarily attributed to the increased water availability following good monsoon last year, and also improved minimum support price (MSP), which may lift the market prices, too.
Paddy sowing was completed on 54,941 hectares, up from 29,353 hectares, while maize area jumped from 3,081 hectares to 6,065 hectares this year. In the pulses category, moong (green grams) sowing more than doubles in acreage to 44,177 hectares, from 21,154 hectares last year. Urad (black gram) saw a sharp 176 per cent jump to 13,525 hectares this year from 4,890 hectares reported last year.
Among the oilseeds, groundnut sowing more than doubled from 28,060 hectares last year to 60,096 hectares this season. Sesamum sowing jumped to 58,178 hectares from 18,887 hectares reported last year.
As per the data, summer sowing was covered on 9,50,845 hectares of area as on April 20, 2020, which is about 40 per cent higher than last year’s sowing of 6,77,724 hectares.
