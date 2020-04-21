Gujarat to begin wheat purchases on Apr 27

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
In a major relief for the wheat growers in Gujarat, the State government on Tuesday announced commencement of wheat procurement from April 27.
Purchases will begin on April 27 and has to be completed by May 30. However, the State government has not set any target on the quantity to be procured, but it has asked farmers to register for the process by May 10.
“Wheat procurement will be done through the godowns of State Civil Supplies Corporation. The registration process will be conducted between April 27 and May 10 and the procurement process is to be competed by May 30,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, during a briefing. The procured wheat will be stored in 219 godowns of the Civil Supplies Corporation.
Kumar said that so far 29,122 farmers have registered for participation. Gujarat has reported total wheat cultivation on 13.95 lakh hectares for the rabi season ending February 2020, about 73 per cent higher than 8.07 lakh hectares reported last year.
In its third advanced estimate for 2019-20, the Gujarat government put an estimate of 40.36 lakh tonnes (lt) of wheat output, which is up by 67 per cent from 24.07 lt estimated for last year (2018-19). The Centre has fixed the MSP for wheat at ₹1,925 per quintal, ₹85 higher than last year.
“The farmers will be intimated through an SMS about their turn for procurement. They will need to bring their produce as per the time and date intimated to them,” Kumar said, adding that during the entire process, it is required to maintain safety measures such as social distancing, personal hygiene, use of masks and hand sanitisers.
The State government has also announced ‘Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan’, a desilting drive for ponds and rivers in the State to enhance the water storage and conservation capacities of the reservoirs.
“The drive will begin immediately and will continue till June 10. This will cover all ponds, checkdams, bandharas, rivers and other types of reservoirs at village and city level. It will have participation from MNREGA workers, local participation and departmental involvement for deepening these reservoirs,” said Kumar, adding that farmers will not require to pay royalty fees to take the soil dug out from the reservoirs for their fields.
The move is aimed at generating employment at rural levels, provide fertile soil to farmers and enhance the State’s reservoir storage capacities before the monsoon sets in.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...