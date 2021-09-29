‘Gulab’ remnant may set up a fresh cyclone in the Arabian Sea

Scripting a survival
Thiruvananthapuram, September 29
A well-marked low-pressure area from the erstwhile cyclone ‘Gulab’ originating from the Bay of Bengal and moving across Central India to Gujarat and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat on Wednesday is expected to intensify as a depression and a fresh cyclone over North-East Arabian Sea.
As the system is moving away from the Indian coast, no further impact is expected except extremely heavy rain events over Gujarat until Thursday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. But fishermen, as well as mariners, have been advised to avoid these sea areas.
Onshore, offshore installations
Onshore and offshore installations located off Gujarat coast have also been advised to stop operations on Thursday and Friday. Tourism and recreational activities along and off the Gujarat coast may also be suspended even as the monsoon prepares to withdraw from the adjoining region.
The well-marked ‘low’ is expected to emerge into the North-East Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by tomorrow (Thursday) and further into a cyclone bearing a different name by Friday, as it heads away from the Gujarat coast and aims to hit the Pakistan-Makran coasts.
Counterpart over East India
Towards the East, another well-marked ‘low’ was located to the western parts of the plains of West Bengal. An East-West trough ran across Central India, connecting both well-marked ‘low’s on either side of the peninsula across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the IMD said.
Light to moderate rainfall was forecast at most places on Wednesday in Saurashtra and Gujarat, with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls, while it would be heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Heavy to very heavy falls were predicted also over North Konkan the same day; in the East, heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted over the plains of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand the same day.
Wet spell to continue
As for Thursday, light to moderate rainfall may lash most places over Saurashtra and Kutch with heavy to very heavy falls, while heavy falls are likely over East Gujarat and north Konkan.
Heavy rainfall is likely over the plains of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Heavy rain is also indicated for Bihar from Thursday to Sunday, and very heavy falls on Friday and Saturday.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into North and adjoining Central Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts from Thursday to Saturday. Those who are out at sea in the region were advised to return to safer places or head back to coast by Wednesday evening.
Heavy overnight rain
Meanwhile, the heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall amounts recorded during the 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning are (7 cm or above):
East Gujarat: Khanvel - 37; Silvasa and Surat - 22 each; Bharuch - 18; Dangs, Valsad and Narmada - 16 each; Ahmedabad - 15; Anand and Tapi - 14 each; Navsari - 10; Chhota Udepur - 8; and Vadodara and Daman - 8 each.
Saurashtra and Kutch: Jamnagar - 14; Rajkot - 11; Botad - 10; and Junagarh - 8.
Kerala and Mahe: Malappuram - 8; and Palakkad - 7.
West Bengal: Haldia - 21; Mohanpur - 19; Kharagpur, Midnapore and Kalaikunda - 17; Sagar Islands and Diamond Harbour - 15 each; Digha, Contai and Kakdwip - 10 each; Alipore and Uluberia - 9 each; and Jhargram - 7.
Konkan and Goa: Palghar - 19; Thane - 15; Raigad - 13; and Sindhudurg - 10.
Madhya Maharashtra: Nandurbar - 18; Nasik - 15; Ahmednagar - 14; Jalgaon - 12; Pune - 9; and Dhule - 7.
Marathwada: Aurangabad - 14.
Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur and Mungeli - 8 each; and Balrampur - 7.
West Madhya Pradesh: Barwani - 9.
Himachal Pradesh: Solan - 7.
Coastal Karnataka: Udupi and Ankola - 7 each.
South Interior Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru and Shivamoga - 7 each.
