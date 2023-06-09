UPAJ, an arm of Gurugram-based plant bioscience company Absolute, plans to launch soil testing machines by this month-end that will have a quick turnaround time to provide results.

The agcloud arm of Absolute, one-stop destination for farmers to pick up crop advisories, is also working with the Indian government on digitising the Prime Minister crop insurance scheme (PMFBY or Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana) that will be inaugurated on June 10, said Sourabh Baghla, Senior Vice-President, UPAJ, Absolute.

Absolute, launched in 2015, has three core business areas including UPAJ, basically a farm advisory application. It produces bio-enabled agri inputs and has a global trading platform Silk Route.

Launch’s significance

“The soil testing machines will be 25 per cent cheaper than the ones in current use. The current soil testing machines have been produced by Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi. We will start shipping this to our customers by June-end,” Baghla said.

The launch of the machine is significant since it will help the Centre meet its target of a machine doing 50 tests a day. The current machines take 2-½ to 3 hours to do soil-testing.

Sourabh Baghla, Senior Vice-President, UPAJ, Absolute.

“Ours is a fast machine that can test the soil in less than 18 minutes. Once the soil is fed into it, the machine does the rest automatically,” the start-up company’s senior vice-president said.

Focus area

The data on the soil is then transmitted over a cloud which is then verified. “We have tested the machine and are looking to launch it commercially by June-end. We are looking at disrupting the whole soil health testing area,” Baghla said.

Soil is a big focus area for the government as it is the key to cutting the fertilizer subsidy, which was allocated ₹1.35 crore in the Budget. The government cannot reduce fertilizer subsidies suddenly and thus soil testing assumes significance. Once soil testing is done, farmers get to know the exact amount of fertilizers needed for their farms. It will help the Centre to save 10-15 per cent on the subsidies, the senior vice-president of the company said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is expected to flag off the digitisation of PMFBY. “We are deep into the crop insurance area as we have our own product. We also work with the government in the segment full time,” he said.

Unique product

In November 2022, UPAG launched India’s first “do it yourself crop insurance” platform. This is a unique product that can be bought by selecting a PIN (postal index number) code. There is different pricing for different PIN codes since the weather change is seen changing in every PIN code. “You can choose the insurance company or the rates of your liking. You can also choose the product you like. You can even choose a time period like one or six months or one year. All kinds of customisations are there,” Baghla said.

Once the grower makes his choice, the policy can be bought in two minutes through the UPAJ app. Dwelling on the SAAS-based UPAJ platform that serves as a one-stop destination for farmers to pick up crop advisories, he said farmers can download the app for free on Android phones.

Real-time app

Then, they can add their farm in the app through a simple process and register themselves in a one-time exercise. They then have to identify their farm on the app, provide information of the crop they are growing and the date they planted it.

Once these details are provided, farmers begin getting advisories. They will be able to see images, heat maps, pest-related stress or attacks, irrigation stress or any weather-related stress. “It provides information on the green cover too and advises on the sort of irrigation required,” he said.

Farmers also have the option to interact with a call centre on their issues. “We have seen 15-20 per cent of farmers interact with us over the call centres,” Baghla said. The app is real-time and it is a zero cost solution. A feature of the UPAJ app is that it takes data from seven different satellites and the company’s IoT devices — advanced weather stations — that capture 61 parameters across 300 locations in the country.

Stores’ pilot

After taking the data, UPAJ ground truths using IoTs as clouds in between or rains could disturb data capture when a satellite picture is taken. This is done through a device at each location capturing real time data. “It may not be 100 per cent right. But an accuracy of about 90 per cent can be achieved and it is almost at zero cost,” the company’s senior vice-president said.

UPAJ, whose parent firm Absolute’s co-founder Agam Khare was part of Abdul Kalam foundation, is basically an end-to-end farmer ecosystem connecting the input and output sides. Starting from loan journey to market linkage, the start-up offers services through its app and its UPAJ stores. “We are piloting and setting up UPAJ stories across the country. We have 25 of them now at the pilot stage,” Baghla said.

About four lakh farmers are connected to UPAJ app but the start-up has sold insurance to 12 lakh growers over the last 6-7 months. UPAJ also helps farmers avail loans from banks. At least 25,000-30,000 farmers are active on the app every month.

Handholding banks

“We don’t do anything directly with farmers but with lenders on the bank’s side. When banks have to give out a loan, we provide all the data on the land. We have tied up with the banks and launched our product through an API integration,” the company’s senior vice-president said.

UPAJ has just completed its integration with RBI and is now handholding banks to integrate. To start with, six banks have begun to integrate and another 15-20 banks may follow suit soon. Since IT integration is a huge task, the company will try and onboard 200-plus banks over the next 6-8 months, he said.

“We ensure that proper technology has been built that can give robust data to business-to-business players such as banks, insurance companies or even governments or farmers. Right now we have positioned it as a platform for robust data for B2B companies. If input companies want to give any advisory to farmers, they can come to us,” Baghla said.