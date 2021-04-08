Hackathon to explore use of AI in agriculture

Hindustan Unilever, Google and MyGov India have come together to find innovative solutions to conserve freshwater usage and to address water scarcity problems in India by involving start-ups.

In collaboration with MyGov India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, they conducted a hackathon to bring finest start-ups and experts in designing and deploying solutions for farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed vision of using artificial intelligence empowered agriculture to improve farmers’ access to markets, inputs, data, advisory, credit and insurance. With this as the starting point, HUL and Google are committed to exploring several thematic areas around water and working together with social entrepreneurs, experts and government bodies, bringing project management expertise combined with technology to address this issue at scale.