Hangal Coffee Exporting Pvt Ltd, promoted by family of coffee growers in Kodagu, has announced the adoption of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR)-compliant solution, powered by TRST01’s sustainable supply chain solution.

TRST01, known as TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd is headquartered in Hyderabad and TRST01Chain is the sustainable supply chain solution it has developed to help exporters comply with the EUDR norms.

Hangal Coffee said the implementation of the EUDR-compliant TRST01Chain underscores its commitment to adhering to global standards while enhancing sustainability across the company’s supply chain. This initiative not only strengthens the company’s commitment to sustainable practices but also sets a benchmark for the coffee industry in India, it said in a statement.

TRST01 has implemented similar sustainability compliance solutions using cutting-edge technology in 18 global rubber, coffee and cocoa companies, including Apollo Tyres and CEAT in India, Golden Rubber in Ivory Coast, Tower Commodities and Gadjah Ruku in Indonesia and Seng Hin in Malaysia.

Anil Sitaraman, Executive Director, Hangal Coffee, said, “We are thrilled to partner with TRST01 to implement this ground-breaking solution. TRST01Chain not only aligns with our values of sustainability but also ensures transparency and traceability in our operations.”

Prabir Mishra, CEO, TRST01, said, “We congratulate Hangal Coffee Exporters for their proactive approach towards EUDR compliance. The dedication of company’s leadership in adopting EUDR-compliant solution highlights the transformative potential of data-driven technologies in promoting sustainable supply chains.”

The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) legislation is aimed at curbing the import of certain designated commodities from deforested areas. It mandates that companies exporting commodities like coffee, cocoa, rubber, oil palm, soy, timber and cattle, along with their derived products to the European Union markets, must conduct thorough deforestation analysis, detailed risk assessment and risk mitigation to ensure these goods are not sourced from deforested areas since December 31, 2020. The EUDR emphasises the importance of complying with laws related to environmental and social aspects with sustainability principles embedded in them. It is mandatory for all specific commodities, in any form, to comply with these regulations when imported to Europe starting from January 1, 2025.

Renowned for its data-driven sustainability impact, TRST01Chain, empowers organisations to achieve compliance seamlessly while driving meaningful environmental outcomes. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering a sustainable future for the global coffee market, it said.

Per the industry estimates, India exports 57 per cent of coffee, worth over $600 million (₹5,000 crore), annually to the EU. The EUDR regulation has created an urgent need for these industries to adapt and innovate while ensuring sustainable production practices. Indian coffee production is 70 per cent robusta beans and 30 per cent arabica beans.