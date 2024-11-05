The World Castor Sustainability Forum (WCSF) has appointed Haresh Vyas, Managing Director of Royal Castor Products Ltd, as its first Chairman.

A media statement said Vyas brings a wealth of experience and an unfaltering commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, setting the stage for transformative growth and enhanced sustainability within the castor industry.

Following are the members of the first Governing Council of WCSF: Haresh S Vyas, Chairman, WCSF; Shailesh Baldha, General Manager, Adani Wilmar Ltd; Dharmendrasinh B Rajput, Director of Gokul Agri International Ltd; Deepak Thakkar, Executive Director of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd; Priyam Patel, Chairman of N K Proteins Pvt Ltd; Bharat R Patel, Director of Kisan Oleochem and Derivatives Pvt Ltd; Ravi Shaheed, Vice President of ACME-Hardesty Company, USA; Hiroaki Sugasawa, Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd, Japan; Jon Hardcastle, Director of Hampshire Commodities Ltd, UK; and Wei Wei Sun (Vivien), Purchase Manager, Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Company Ltd, China.

Founded on principles of environmental stewardship, economic resilience, and social equality, WCSF is dedicated to advancing sustainability in castor production through the promotion of good agricultural practices.

By supporting sustainable methods and responsible sourcing, WCSF aims to elevate the quality of castor cultivation, ensuring a thriving ecosystem, fair livelihoods for castor seed farmers, and a reliable supply chain for global markets, the statement said.

