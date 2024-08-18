Harrisons Malayalam Ltd has announced a series of relief measures aimed at providing immediate support and long-term recovery for individuals affected by the landslides that caused massive damage to lives and property in the Mundakai and Chooralmala divisions of Sentinel Rock Estate.

The company said that it has lost 41 employees and 48 family members who are either declared dead or missing due to the calamity, and has left numerous families displaced. It has announced a special death benefit fund for the dependents of those employees who have lost their lives. This fund will be a minimum of ₹1 lakh or more, depending on the remaining years of service of the deceased employee.

Essential relief kits containing food, utensils, clothing, and hygiene products will be distributed to all affected employees’ families. These kits are designed to provide immediate relief and ensure that the basic needs of the victims are met during these challenging times.

“We are organising alternate accommodation for 127 families who have lost their homes. These families will be provided with accommodation with necessary facilities in other estates like Arrapetta, Chundale, Achoor, and the unaffected divisions of Sentinel Rock Estate, ensuring they have a safe and secure place to stay and can get employment in estates where they are staying,” Benil John, General Manager – Tea Operations, Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (SBU B), said.

“We are also extending employment opportunity to the affected population other than our employees in the affected area. This initiative aims to empower the affected community by offering them a means to rebuild their lives and contribute to their households,” he said.

The company will be providing medical facilities and support to the direct dependents of deceased employees for the next three years.