Santosh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Executive and Whole-Time Director of Harrisons Malayalam Limited (of RPSG: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group ), an agricultural business corporation.
Kumar is a graduate and a postgraduate in Agricultural Sciences. He holds a postgraduate degree in Business strategy and Leadership.
Presently, he is an industry advisory member from India to International Rubber Study Group, Singapore; Director at Indian Institute of Plantation Management Bangalore; and an Indian representative to International Standards Organisation.
