Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) is to implement Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives aimed at ensuring sound agricultural practices and enhance broader business sustainability, giving a new impetus to its eco-friendly practices for the benefit of its employees and communities alike.

The company has initiated the process for ESG-compliance even as it is not mandatory as of now. Amsterdam-headquartered Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) provides guidelines to businesses and companies for the practice of sustainability reporting and taking action that creates economic, environmental and social benefits for all.

HML CEO Cherian M George said the future involves advancing ESG integration, driving innovation, and aligning strategies with global sustainability goals.

The company is practising sustainable agricultural standards in its seven tea estates and also for the small tea growers, who are supplying tea leaves to HML regularly.

Also read: HML succeeds in bringing back workers to Wayanad tea plantations

Sustainability certification standards ensure good agricultural practices as well as safe products. “We protect the environment by taking care of the employees and communities around us,” George said.

HML, a pioneer in corporate farming that runs plantations for tea, rubber, cocoa, coffee, and a wide variety of spices, is conducting awareness campaigns among small tea growers and estate employees about biodiversity conservation, integrated pest management (IPM), occupational health & safety, natural resource conservation and waste management.

The company has implemented sustainability standards also to encourage gender equality in agriculture sector. HML has partnered with IDH International for a year-long training and awareness on POSH (Prevention of sexual harassment at Workplace) and gender-based violence through Women Safety Accelerator Fund programme.