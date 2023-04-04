Haskelberg and IG Deccan have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and propagate avocado plants in India.

A media statement said the collaboration between Haskelberg and IG Deccan aims to bring the best quality avocados to the Indian market that can not only meet consumer demand but also help in the growth of both companies in the space of propagation.

Quoting Udi from Haskelberg, the statement said this collaboration will shift the tide in the propagation space and contribute to the growth of both Haskelberg and IG Deccan. The partnership will enable Haskelberg to expand its reach in India while also benefiting from IG Deccan’s local knowledge and expertise. At the same time, IG Deccan will be able to leverage Haskelberg’s experience and technology in the propagation space, it said.

Genetics from Israel

Srinivas from IG Deccan said this partnership will enable IG Deccan to bring the best genetics from Israel to India and help in the local production of avocados.

IG Deccan is an avocado nursery that specialises in providing high-quality avocado plants to growers and farmers.

Haskelberg Nurseries were founded in 1974 by agronomist Avishai Haskelberg, and currently provides most of the avocado and fruit tree seedlings for Israeli agriculture, while also exporting planting material and professional know-how to nurseries and agricultural farms worldwide.