Launched a decade ago, HDFC Bank Parivartan, part of the leading private bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, has improved the lives of over 10.86 lakh households in 9,270 villages, says Nusrat Pathan, Head of Sustainability and CSR, HDFC Bank Ltd.

“We have developed 13,355 water conservation structures, and installed 55,125 solar lights, 57,980 kitchen gardens and 13,340 biomass stoves,” she told businessline in an email interview.

By 2025, Parivartan aims to increase the income of about five lakh farmers with annual income under ₹60,000, thereby enhancing their economic stability and growth opportunities, the bank official said.

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s programmes are designed to enable and equip farmers with better crop cycles and increased incomes. It adopts a holistic approach to farmer development, she said.

Addressing SDGs

“HDFC Bank Parivartan offers a range of products and techniques to support farmers in improving their agricultural practices and income. Water, being critical for irrigation and agriculture, is a major part of our efforts,” said Pathan.

Parivartan’s programmes are aligned to address larger global issues, as they correspond with 9 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she said.

One of the bank’s key initiatives include promoting chemical-free farming by educating farmers on techniques that enhance productivity using locally-produced manure and fertilizers and reducing reliance on chemical inputs.

“This approach combines traditional practices with modern science to maintain soil health, protect the environment and safeguard human health,” said the bank official.

More than 5 lakh farmers have been provided tool banks, bio fertilizers and pesticides, biogas installations, and input support for better farming practices, rationalizing water use efficiency, natural farming practices, etc., she added.

Supporting small farmers

Parivartan facilitates efficient trading of agricultural produce by connecting farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) and cooperative societies with integrated banking channels. “Our partnership with an accounting platform for agricultural traders streamlines payments and transactions, improving financial processes for farmers,” she said.

By providing farmers with the necessary resources to improve efficiency and sustainability in agriculture, the CSR arm of HDFC Bank “Senhances soil health and productivity, leading to better crop yields and increased income,” said Pathan.

“We support small and marginal farmers in diversifying their income by encouraging allied activities like livestock rearing, horticulture, orchard plantations and fishery,” she said.

Developing skills

On funding agriculture and allied activities, she said, Parivartan undertakes an integrated approach towards precision and better agriculture practices. This is done through asset creation, knowledge transfer and hands-on delivery of practices on the ground.

“For example, weather stations help farmers plan the crops in a better way. Simultaneously, access to better seeds and the introduction of practices like drip irrigation and poly mulching help improve the productivity of crops. In addition, layering of allied activities like poultry, dairy, goatery and fishery creates additional sources of income,” she said.

HDFC Bank Parivartan has commissioned many impact assessment studies to evaluate the effectiveness of its initiatives. In 2023 alone, it conducted more than 60 studies. These reassured that there was a significant improvement in agriculture and allied activities through creating water sufficiency, Pathan said.

To help develop skills among rural people, the programme actively contributes through its targeted rural development initiatives. “Our projects focus on key areas that enhance agricultural skills and overall capabilities. Skilling the rural people in crop diversification, precision agriculture and developing farm plans helps the rural communities increase their income levels,” she said.

Parivartan’s efforts to bring unirrigated land under irrigation and uncultivated land into cultivation help increase the area under productive use. By focusing on these areas, it provides farmers with essential skills related to land management, irrigation techniques, and crop cultivation, thereby strengthening their agricultural practices and economic stability, she said.

Presence in the country

Parivartan’s funding for sustainability adopts a holistic approach, Pathan said, adding that a critical funding support is towards institution building and strengthening which includes farmers’ groups, FPOs and cooperatives.

Over the past decade, Parivartan, through its interventions and programmes, has addressed problems with solutions throughout the country.

Since 2014, ₹5,000 crore has been allocated for various projects of Parivartan. “Our CSR allocation has significantly increased from ₹118.55 crore in 2014 to ₹945.31 crore in 2024, with a total spend of ₹5,108.70 crore to date,” said Pathan.