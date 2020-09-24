Edible oils slip on weak cues

Downtrend in soya and other oils in mandis across Madhya Pradesh continued on weak futures and bearish global cues. Besides increased availability of imported edible oils, slack demand also added to the bearish sentiment with soya refined in Indore today declining to ₹905-10, while soya solvent ruled at ₹855-60 for 10 kg. Soyabean in Neemuch mandi was at ₹3,900. Groundnut oil (Indore) declined to ₹1,290-1,310, groundnut oil (Bombay) at ₹1,300, while groundnut oil (Gujarat) went for ₹1,250. Cotton refined (Gujarat) ruled at ₹923. Palm oil (Indore) today rose to ₹900-905, palm oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹850 for 10 kg. Weak availability of mustard seeds with the crushers lifted plant deliveries oto ₹5,595-5,600 a quintal. Mustard (Nimari) fetched ₹4,650-75, while mustard seeds in Neemuch ruled at ₹5,385 a quintal.