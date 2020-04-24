Agri Business

IIPM Director gets extension

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

The tenure of Prof VG Dhanakumar, Director of the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), has been extended until March 2021. He has been serving as director of IIPM since April 6, 2006. The Ministry of Commerce is in the process of forming a high level search committee to identify successor to Prof Dhanakumar, said a press release. With over three decades of experience in agri-business and service sector, Dhanakumar held positions at University of Wisconsin-Madison and Cornell University, Ithaca, USA and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Published on April 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ICEX rubber futures ends lower