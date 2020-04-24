IIPM Director gets extension

The tenure of Prof VG Dhanakumar, Director of the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), has been extended until March 2021. He has been serving as director of IIPM since April 6, 2006. The Ministry of Commerce is in the process of forming a high level search committee to identify successor to Prof Dhanakumar, said a press release. With over three decades of experience in agri-business and service sector, Dhanakumar held positions at University of Wisconsin-Madison and Cornell University, Ithaca, USA and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.