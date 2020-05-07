Agri Business

Soya products in bear grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

Bearish sentiment prevailed in soya oil on weak demand and slack buying in soyameal. Soya refined was at ₹795 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹745-750. Plant delivery went for ₹3,975 a quintal. Soyameal was quoted lower at ₹31,500 a tonne on weak domestic demand.

In futures, however, both soyabean and soyaoil were quoted higher on improved buying support with May and June contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,848 and ₹3,872 a quintal. Similarly, soya oil’s May and June contracts on the NCDEX closed at ₹767 and ₹738 for 10 kg, respectively.

Published on May 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Time ripe for edible oil mission: Industry