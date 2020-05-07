Soya products in bear grip

Bearish sentiment prevailed in soya oil on weak demand and slack buying in soyameal. Soya refined was at ₹795 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹745-750. Plant delivery went for ₹3,975 a quintal. Soyameal was quoted lower at ₹31,500 a tonne on weak domestic demand.

In futures, however, both soyabean and soyaoil were quoted higher on improved buying support with May and June contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,848 and ₹3,872 a quintal. Similarly, soya oil’s May and June contracts on the NCDEX closed at ₹767 and ₹738 for 10 kg, respectively.