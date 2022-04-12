Healthy and sustainable grocery start-up Wildermart raises ₹2.4 cr seed fund from angel investors

Wildermart, a Bengaluru-based healthy and sustainable grocery store start-up has raised $3.2 lakh (around ₹2.4 crore) seed funding round from angel investors to accelerate customer acquisition and retention, build brand salience and hire right talent.

Founded in 2021 by Shweta Thakur and Swaroop Mohan and launched by Maneka Gandhi, Wildermart has been conceived out of the founders’ passion for mindful consumption as they live by that philosophy.

Omnichannel presence

Wildermart is a one-of-its-kind business which is built on the 3Ps of the triple bottom line— people, planet, and profit— and offers over 1,500 products across 30 categories. The products range from certified organic staples to fruits and vegetables, clean label artisanal packaged foods to chemical-free personal and home care products. It is rapidly growing from being just an online store to having an omnichannel presence in the near future.

Shweta Thakur, Founder and CEO, Wildermart said “We have spent the last 11 months studying the market and have understood that there is a strong market fit for our offering. This angel funding is going to help us find the right customers and make them our early adopters. That will then snowball!”

Sairee Chahal - Founder, Sheroes and Anand Rangaswamy, Ex-CEO, Latam and UK, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the host of angel investors who have made an investment in the company.