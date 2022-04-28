Heat wave conditions may abate after five days, says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in a special bulletin issued on Thursday that heat wave conditions may persist over North-West and Central India until May 2 and over East India until April 30 and abate thereafter.

The IMD expected a couple of cooler wester disturbances to check in from the international border by the month-end and produce heat-buster thunderstorms, hailstorms, gusty winds, rain and thundershowers over the hills and plains of North-West India.

Less hot May, say some models

But for now, heat wave conditions are forecast in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan until Saturday with severe heat wave conditions on the first two days of May during which global weather models expect the severe heat may begin to relent.

Elsewhere, heat wave conditions may rule in some/isolated parts over Vidarbha, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan until May 3; over East Uttar Pradesh until Sunday; over Bihar, Jharkhand, Interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal until Saturday; over Telangana until Sunday and over Gujarat on Thursday.

Western disturbances expected

The first western disturbance will bring light/moderate isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh until Saturday; over Himachal Pradesh during the next five days; and over Uttarakhand until Sunday. There are chances of isolated hailstorms in Uttarakhand during next four days. Heat-busting dust storms may prowl the plains across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday.

The second western disturbance may strike North-West India from Monday and trigger light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over the hills of North-West India from May 2 to 4. Isolated light rainfall is likely over the plains of the region on May 3 and 4.