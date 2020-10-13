Heavy rain batters AP, Telangana, Odisha

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Monday’s deep depression crossed the North Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning with the accompaniment of heavy to very heavy rainfall and even extremely heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while the rainfall was heavy to very over both Telangana and Odisha.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall was also reported from Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning even as the deep depression weakened as a depression and was expected to weaken further into the night.
Significant rainfall (in cm) recorded during this period include: Yanam-25; Amalapuram, Tanuku, Khammam, and Nuzbid-19 each; Todpalligudem-18; Vijaywada and Bheemunipatnam-16 each; Kaikalur, Palasa, Ichchapuram, and Tiruvuru-15 each; Gajapati and Velamanchili-14 each; Chintalapudi, Sompeta, Gudibada, Mahbubabad, and Mandasa-13 each.
Similarly, Kothagudem, Narsapuram, Kakinada, Parthipadu, Koyyalagudem, Palakoderu and Bhimavaram recorded 12 cm of rain; Peddapuram, Bhimadole, Narsipatnam, Eluru, Valaprai (Tamil Nadu), Palakkad (Kerala)-11 cm each; and Tuni, Kannur (Kerala), Ballari and Ganjam-10 each.
The depression was located about 140 km East-South-East of Khammam (Telangana) and 90 km West-North-West of Kakinada on Tuesday afternoon, while raining down heavily over the region.
The system is expected to move further West-North-West and weaken. But it might also enter the Arabian Sea and undergo re-intensification. Outlook for Wednesday said light to moderate rainfall may occur over at most places Madhya Maharashtra, South Konkan and Goa punctuated by heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm and above) at isolated places.
It would be heavy to very heavy over North Konkan, North interior Karnataka and Marathwada and heavy over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.
Fishermen have been told not to venture into the waters of the Gulf of Mannar (South-East Tamil Nadu coast) on Wednesday also.
Some global forecasts indicate that the remnant of the system entering the Arabian Sea on the other side of the peninsula could re-intensify not just as a low-pressure area or a depression (with no consequence to Indian coast) but go on to become a powerful cyclone likely eyeing Oman.
