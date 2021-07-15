Heavy rain belt to move to northern parts of country

The rain-driving monsoon trough over land lying to the South of its normal position has been bringing heavy rainfall over Peninsular and adjoining South India as also parts of North-West India during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update.

The 24 hours ending Thursday saw heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall over Telangana; heavy to very heavy over Assam, Meghalaya, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

It was heavy over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Marathawada, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

Trough to South of normal

The trough’s axis was pitched over Amreli (in Gujarat, normally North-West Rajasthan) and cut through Surat, Buldana, Adilabad, Jagdalpur and Vishakhapatnam before dipping East-South-East into the East-Central Bay of Bengal, completing the West-East (normally North-West to South-East) alignment.

The trough was also being watched from above by a shear zone of monsoon turbulence across Central India (just below Nashik-Bhubaneshwar alignment). But numerical weather prediction said the monsoon trough may move northwards with the East-West wind convergence zone weakening from Friday.

This may cause the heavy rain belt too to shift to the North from Friday. The IMD sees the fairly widespread to widespread rainfall persisting over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy falls until Friday, becoming isolated heavy to very heavy falls on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rain band to move North

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the plains of North-West India until Friday. Rains may escalate over these areas from Sunday with widespread rainfall over Haryana, Punjab, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and South Uttar Pradesh until Monday with peak activity on Sunday, the IMD said.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast North Rajasthan, Haryana, North-West Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh from Saturday to Monday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

Rain for North-East, South

North-East India too is joining the party with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls forecast until Friday before it escalates during Saturday to Monday. Isolated very heavy rain is likely over the region.

In the South, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is forecast for Konkan, Goa and Karnataka until Saturday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash Konkan and Goa on Friday and Saturday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Telangana and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra until Friday. The rain may show some respite over the West Coast and Peninsular India until Sunday.

Heavy recorded rainfall

Rainfall recorded (7 cm or more) during 24 hours ending Thursday morning include: Chegunta-21; Sindhudurg-20; Pernem-19; Sanguem and Khirkiya-18 each; Gossaigaon, Gaganbawda, Hayathnagar and Uppal-16 each; Bhuvanagiri, Bagrakote and Lanja-15 each; Yadagirigutta-14; Saroornagar, Jansath, Murud and Karwar-13 each; Golkonda, Ramannapeta, Honavar and Panjim-12 each; Rewari, Ridge (Delhi), Mandawar, Boyana, Narmetta, Bheemgal, Mortad and Shirali-11 each.

Meerut, Babra, Ratnagiri, Medak, Kathlapur, Bachhatpet, Utukuru, and Avalanche-10 each; Karimnagar, Pitampura (Delhi), Moradabad, Nagaur, Chinnakalar, Kalyanpur and Waynad-9 each; Panbar, Nilokheri, Kharkoda, Neora, Bejjanki, Irikkur, Erimayur, Mormugao and Cuddapah-8 each; Bhalukpong, Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Baghpat, Manvat and Hyderabad-7 each.