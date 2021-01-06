Heavy rain forecast for interior Tamil Nadu today

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu with the prevailing active easterly wave pushing rains into the interior of the state from today (Wednesday), an update from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely at many places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain may occur at many places over interior Tamil Nadu as the wet spell prevails even after North-East monsoon has officially come to an end.

Cloud coverage over Tamil Nadu

Satellite pictures this (Wednesday) noon provided by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts showed clouds extending their coverage from Muthupet in Tamil Nadu towards North and West, including densest over Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai but less so over Rayalaseema, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Recorded rainfall up to 8.30 am of Tuesday is as follows: Nungambakkam AWS-6.5 cm; Hindustan University ARG-6.2 cm; Villivakkam ARG-5.65 cm; Taramani ARG-5.5 cm; Meenambakkam AWS-4.2 cm; West Tambaram SIT ARG-2.2 cm; Poonamallee ARG-2.3 cm; Anna University ARG-4.7 cm.

Rainfall from 8.30 am to 2 pm on Tuesday: Nungambakkam AWS-6.7 cm; Hindustan University ARG-6.2 cm; Villivakkam ARG-3.9 cm; Taramani-9.9 cm; Meenambakkam AWS-8.7 cm; West Tambaram SIT ARG-5.2 cm; Poonamallee ARG-5.8 cm; and Anna University ARG-5.3 mm.

Trough acts as perfect foil

A trough continues to run from East-Central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast to South Madhya Maharashtra proving a perfect foil for the easterly wave from the Bay of Bengal side to push moisture-laden easterly winds and trigger rain, thunderstorms and lightning over parts of the South Peninsula.

Scattered to fairly widespread precipitation, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, is likely over the region during the next four to five days, the IMD said. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka today (Wednesday) and Saturday.

Dense fog likely for North-West India

Local forecast for Chennai issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre for today (Wednesday) predicts generally cloudy conditions for the city. Light to moderate rain has been forecast with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to range between 29-23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, due to availability of moisture at lower tropospheric levels over the plains of North-West India and other favourable meteorological features but not enough to force thunderstorm/rains, dense to very dense fog may likely envelop the region from Thursday to Sunday.

But the heavy wet spell here may continue for the rest of today (Wednesday) before reducing from tomorrow and dense fog sets in, the IMD said. The fog would be generated after the lingering moisture left behind by the active western disturbance gets cooled. Mid-December to mid-January is the active season for fog to dense fog conditions in the region.