Heavy rain lash Kerala, TN as ‘low’ lurks off Sri Lanka coast

Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning as a well-endowed low-pressure area parked over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast set about its task earnestly putting both States on notice.
More rain is forecast for not just these States but also the neighbourhood, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting fairly widespread to widespread rain while being isolated heavy over the islands and the Peninsula and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the North.
The ‘low’ has implications for Kerala and Tamil Nadu since the rains have started to fill the vulnerable Mullaperiyar reservoir that stands on the inter-state border in Idukki district of Kerala. The issue of opening the shutters of the lime-and-surkhi structure is engaging the Supreme Court’s attention.
To add to the woes of the contender states, the ‘low’ will take its own time (two days) to cross the South Peninsula that drives up manifold its rain-generating potential. Additionally, a helpful trough in the easterly winds runs from this low-pressure are to North-West Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.
The ensemble will generate heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places over Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe for five days until November 1. Heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh until October 31 with isolated very heavy falls on Friday (tomorrow). Heavy rain is likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Sunday and over Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday.
Thunderstorms and lightning may break out over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh until Sunday and over Rayalaseema from Friday to Monday. An extended outlook valid until November 4 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may lash the Islands and the South Peninsula and scattered to fairly widespread rain over the North Peninsula.
Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service has suggested that the South Peninsula, mainly Kerala and Tamil Nadu, should brace fore above normal rainfall for the week starting November 3 presumably after the ‘low’ crosses the peninsula and enters the Arabian Sea.
