Heavy rain lashes parts of Tamil Nadu, more forecast today

A burst of north-easterly winds over the Palk Straits and the Gulf of Mannar grazing the adjoining coast have brought moderate to heavy rain over parts of Tamil Nadu from yesterday (Friday), especially over the Delta and southern districts.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update this (Saturday) morning said Nagapptinam received heavy rainfall of 8 cm until 5.30 p.m. yesterday, Karaikal (5 cm) and Thanjavur and Cuddalore (two cm each), apart from parts of Kerala.

Other centres recording rain (in cm) in Tamil Nadu are Vedaranniyam-7; Tirupoondi-5; Velankanni-4, Thiruthuraipoondi, Karaikal, Tirukuvalai-3 each; Thalaignayer, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pandavaiyar Head-2 each; Kodavasal, Madukkur, and Adirampatnam-1 each.

North-easterlies to dominate

The northe-easterlies continue to dominate this (Saturday) morning and are likely to stay as such into Sunday morning. Isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning may break out over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South coastal Tamil Nadu.

Satellite maps on Saturday morning showed intense clouding over South Tamil Nadu across Tirunelveli, Vilattikkulam, Ramanathapuram and Tondi with a bulk of the rain clouds spilling into the adjoining waters of the Palk Strait and South-West Bay of Bengal. Some of them hung over South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast as well.

Heavy rain likely today

The Chennai centre of the IMD has said that IMD heavy rain may break out at one or two places over Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lash Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and the Delta districts. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain may over Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Delta districts, South Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Mainly dry weather may prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Weather bloggers on cue

The Chennai weather bloggers have been on cue, with @ChennaiRains tweeting yesterday (Friday) that moderate rain is likely over few places in the Delta districts while rains may happen between Chidambaram and Ramanathapuram as well. As a helpful cyclonic circulation off Sri Lanka moves to West, South Tamil Nadu could see some rains on Saturday. Drier continental winds from the North would, however, keep a check on rain amounts.

Moderate #rains likely over few places in Delta dts while rains may happen between Chidambaram & Ramanathapuram. As circulation off Sri Lanka moves west South #TamilNadu could see some rains tomorrow. Influence of drier continental winds from North keeps a check on rains #COMK pic.twitter.com/kgz8ogQo88 — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) February 11, 2022

The Delta districts have been getting moderate rain under the influence of trough associated with the cyclonic circulation. Coastal Tamil Nadu between Chidambaram and Ramanathapuram will come under rain for the next two days along with parts of South Tamil Nadu.

@TutyRains tweeted on Saturday morning that Thoothukudi city and suburbs received widespread to moderate rains. Some places have been receiving intermittent heavy rains. Heavy rain has also been reported at Vaitheeswaran Koil, Mayiladuthurai district from morning.