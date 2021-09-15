Heavy rain may lash MP, South UP, Gujarat, North Konkan

Thiruvananthapuram, September 15

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, South Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and North Konkan today (Wednesday) as the rain belt moves west across Central India.

Tuesday’s causative depression has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over North-East Madhya Pradesh, and is expected to move across North Madhya Pradesh over the next two days and weaken. But a rain-spewing circulation has continued to stay anchored over East Gujarat.

Trough combo sustains rain

The land-based monsoon trough passes through Dwarka, Baroda, Bhopal, the centre of the well-marked ‘low’ over North-East Madhya Pradesh, Daltonganj and Digha before dipping into the East-Central Bay of Bengal and supports sustained feed of easterly winds and moisture into the formation from the Bay.

Another trough originates from the cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat and runs towards Gangetic West Bengal across the cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked ‘low’ over North-East Madhya Pradesh, playing second fiddle to the main trough.

Heavy rain for East Rajasthan

Heavy rain is predicted over North Konkan and parts of Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan and Haryana today. This will morph into light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh tomorrow (Thursday) as the rain belt checks back again into North-West India.

Also on Thursday, heavy rainfall is predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gujarat and North Konkan. The all-important monsoon trough over land across West and Central India lies south of its normal position, indicating active monsoon conditions, and will stay as such for the next 3-4 days.

Fresh circulation in Bay

In short, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for next 2-3 days. Rains may also break out over parts of plains of North-West India with fresh spell of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation (not amounting to a ‘low’, at least for now) may develop over North Bay of Bengal in the next two days (by Friday) and move towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast during the subsequent two days. This is likely to cause fresh spell of enhanced rainfall over the eastern parts of the country, including Odisha-West Bengal, likely worsening the flood situation.

An extended outlook for September 20-22 signals fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls for most parts of the country except Gujarat and the South Peninsula, where it will be isolated to scattered. Rains may also scale up also Odisha and plains of West Bengal during this period.