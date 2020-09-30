Heavy rain may lash Odisha, Coastal AP today

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Heavy rainfall is being forecast for Wednesday over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in the East even as the withdrawal of the monsoon is expected to cover the hills of North-West India and adjoining plains of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh by Thursday.
The wet session in the East will be overseen by a cyclonic circulation that lies over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast. The system has enough potential to sustain scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over parts of South Peninsular India during the next two days.
With just one day to go (that is today, Wednesday), the South-West monsoon has maintained the surplus of 9 per cent presiding over arguably one of the best special and temporal distribution of rain regimes in recent times, except the moderate to heavy rain deficit in the hills of North-West India.
Comparably more manageable deficits are being reported from the North-Eastern States but they hope to make gains from a late monsoon burst from rain and thunderstorm activity. Rainfall may scale up over the North-Eastern States from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The IMD also said that fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning may break out over Chhattisgarh, the plains of West Bengal, Odisha, and the North-Eastern States today (Wednesday).
Thunderstorms and lightning may also spread over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph may prevail over the Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
An extended outlook for October 5-7 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may persist over parts of North-East and adjoining East India. Isolated to scattered rainfall may break out over parts of peninsular India (parts of West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Maharashtra).
