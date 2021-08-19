Heavy rain may persist over Central India for two more days

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Ongoing rainfall over Central India and adjoining Peninsular India has helped the rain deficit for the country as a whole from deteriorating below eight per cent as of Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD)said rains will continue to lash parts of Central India for next two days as well.
They will be fairly widespread to widespread or isolated heavy over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh until Saturday before weakening; and over Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal on Thursday.
Major centres receiving significant rainfall (in cm) across country until Thursday morning are Daman-19; Diana-18; Gazoledoba-17; Nagarkata-15; Mawsynram, Champasari-14; Adilabad, Kodagu and Sevoke-13 each; Aurangabad, Kondagaon, Singrauli, Murti and Car Nicobar-12 each.
Buldhana, Hoshnagabad, Jhallong-11each; Surat, Kumaram Bheem, Valsad, Jalpaiguri-10 each; Yeotmal, Roing, Seoni, Kasargode, Coimbatore, Dangs, Buxaduar, Bagdogra, Domohani and Valprai-9 each; Palgarh, Nirmal, Mallapuram, Rajgarh, Pasighat, Bulsar-8 each; Akola, Dhule, Surajpur, Bilaspur, Baloda Bazar, Ujjain, Dindori, Navsari, Rongo, and Kalimpong-7 each.
The western end of the monsoon trough has returned to its normal position while the eastern end is south of its normal position. But the eastern end of the monsoon trough may shift North towards the foothills of Himalayas since no low-pressure area is available to anchor it in the Bay of Bengal.
A remnant circulation of an erstwhile 'low' that revived the monsoon over Central and East India is now over South Bihar. It is likely to move nearly westwards during the next three days, dragging the monsoon and heavy rain towards North and North-West India.
The IMD said that this would bring about a gradual increase in rainfall activity over North-West India and Bihar with fairly widespread to widespread rain and isolated heavy falls being forecast initially over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Thursday to Monday (August 23). Isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecast over West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan from Friday Monday with isolated heavy rainfalls over these areas on Friday and Saturday, the IMD said.
Towards the East, fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may break out over North-East India and the plains of West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and reduce in intensity thereafter for the subsequent two days before scaling up from Sunday.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...