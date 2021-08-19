Heavy rain may persist over Central India for two more days

Ongoing rainfall over Central India and adjoining Peninsular India has helped the rain deficit for the country as a whole from deteriorating below eight per cent as of Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD)said rains will continue to lash parts of Central India for next two days as well.

They will be fairly widespread to widespread or isolated heavy over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh until Saturday before weakening; and over Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal on Thursday.

Heavy rain in Central India

Major centres receiving significant rainfall (in cm) across country until Thursday morning are Daman-19; Diana-18; Gazoledoba-17; Nagarkata-15; Mawsynram, Champasari-14; Adilabad, Kodagu and Sevoke-13 each; Aurangabad, Kondagaon, Singrauli, Murti and Car Nicobar-12 each.

Buldhana, Hoshnagabad, Jhallong-11each; Surat, Kumaram Bheem, Valsad, Jalpaiguri-10 each; Yeotmal, Roing, Seoni, Kasargode, Coimbatore, Dangs, Buxaduar, Bagdogra, Domohani and Valprai-9 each; Palgarh, Nirmal, Mallapuram, Rajgarh, Pasighat, Bulsar-8 each; Akola, Dhule, Surajpur, Bilaspur, Baloda Bazar, Ujjain, Dindori, Navsari, Rongo, and Kalimpong-7 each.

Circulation driving monsoon

The western end of the monsoon trough has returned to its normal position while the eastern end is south of its normal position. But the eastern end of the monsoon trough may shift North towards the foothills of Himalayas since no low-pressure area is available to anchor it in the Bay of Bengal.

A remnant circulation of an erstwhile 'low' that revived the monsoon over Central and East India is now over South Bihar. It is likely to move nearly westwards during the next three days, dragging the monsoon and heavy rain towards North and North-West India.

The IMD said that this would bring about a gradual increase in rainfall activity over North-West India and Bihar with fairly widespread to widespread rain and isolated heavy falls being forecast initially over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Thursday to Monday (August 23). Isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh.

North-East to stay wet

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecast over West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan from Friday Monday with isolated heavy rainfalls over these areas on Friday and Saturday, the IMD said.

Towards the East, fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may break out over North-East India and the plains of West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and reduce in intensity thereafter for the subsequent two days before scaling up from Sunday.