Satellite pictures on Monday morning showed the Nellore-Chennai-Puducherry-Nagapattinam belt along the South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts facing the brunt of a mass of thunderstorms building off the coast from the previous day with parts of the areas receiving overnight rainfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the proceedings are being controlled by a cyclonic circulation persisting over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the South Sri Lanka coast, ideally positioned to pump in the rain-bearing easterlies into the South Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts.

South China Sea storm

Tropical storm ‘Nalgae’ now located over the South China Sea to the East of the Bay has been acting as a pulley beyond to direct some of the flows into the Bay.

Numerical projections suggest that a trough forming in conjunction over the South Arabian Sea, another couple of cyclonic circulations/easterly wave forming in the Bay followed by a fresh one in the Arabian Sea will help sustain the flows until November 10.

The IMD predicts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe from Monday to Friday; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until Wednesday; over South Interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday; and Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday and Tuesday Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday.

Rains for South Peninsula

An extended prediction valid for three days from Saturday hinted at the possibility of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The US Climate Prediction Centre sees a seemingly unending barrage of thunderstorms readying to invade the entire East Coast of India from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during the week November 8 to 16.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Met Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts. Heavy rain is likely over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts. It will be heavy to very heavy over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy over Kerala till Tuesday morning.

Weather bloggers’ take

Weather bloggers in Chennai and elsewhere had to say the following about the build-up:

The trough working its magic. A long squall line of #thunderstorms intensify about 100 kms to 200 kms from the coastline of #Tamilnadu and S. #Andhrapradesh. Storms will move in roughly from ENE to WSW bringing in widespread rains in a few hours time. #COMK#NEM2022#Chennairainspic.twitter.com/DYuzpEi3SH — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) October 31, 2022

Watching a typical NEM sat image with convection blooming all over bay close to coast👌 a clear cut trough effect.



Intriguing to say the least!! #Chennairains#NEM2022pic.twitter.com/1cRRdkSwjp — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) October 31, 2022

As forecast suggested, rains have made its presence in #coastal places in and around #Chennai. From now on rains will increase in upcoming hours.



Rain - Break - Rain

will be the pattern for this week weather. #chennairains#NEMhttps://t.co/BwsxurUFRQpic.twitter.com/vDVaIX5gYH — Jaswanth Weatherman (@JW_Chennai) October 31, 2022

Convergence slowly nearing coast, intensity of rains will increase in coming hours, probably around noon.

Image 1: could Widespread rain bands nearing coast slowly.

Video: last 6 hrs rain clouds movement

Image3: Trough creating storms, stretching from south AP coast to Delta. pic.twitter.com/nytQLToMuM — Rainstorm - வானிலை பதிவுகள் (@RainStorm_TN) October 31, 2022

On account of developing CYCIR inside a Trough of low over SW Bay adj lanka & Coastal TN #NortheastMonsoon likely to turn very active in the coming days. Trough from the low likely to extend into WC bay adj coastal AP in next 24hrs & cause Widespread rains for TN/PDC/S.AP pic.twitter.com/YtS03KGykL — sel (@Selwyyyyn) October 30, 2022

