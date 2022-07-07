hamburger

Agri Business

Heggade’s RS nomination: An honour to areca growers, says Campco

BL Mangaluru Bureau | July 7 | Updated on: Jul 07, 2022
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeting D. Veerendra Heggade, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeting D. Veerendra Heggade, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

The nominee heads Arecanut Research and Development Foundation

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has welcomed the nomination of D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, to the Rajya Sabha, saying it is an honour to arecanut farmers in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, said Heggade is the President of ARDF (Arecanut Research and Development Foundation), a sister concern of Campco.

Stating that Heggade is very much concerned about arecanut farmers, Kodgi said he had recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to curb illegal import of arecanut and also to enhance the minimum import price to above ₹360 a kg.

“It is a matter of great pride that he would now be the voice of arecanut farmers in Rajya Sabha and would boost the morale of arecanut growers,” Kodgi said.

Published on July 07, 2022
farmers
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you