Heggade’s RS nomination: An honour to areca growers, says Campco

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has welcomed the nomination of D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, to the Rajya Sabha, saying it is an honour to arecanut farmers in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, said Heggade is the President of ARDF (Arecanut Research and Development Foundation), a sister concern of Campco.

Stating that Heggade is very much concerned about arecanut farmers, Kodgi said he had recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to curb illegal import of arecanut and also to enhance the minimum import price to above ₹360 a kg.

“It is a matter of great pride that he would now be the voice of arecanut farmers in Rajya Sabha and would boost the morale of arecanut growers,” Kodgi said.